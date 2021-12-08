Daimler (DAI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (ETR: DAI) recently:

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €96.00 ($107.87) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €108.00 ($121.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €101.00 ($113.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/20/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

DAI stock traded up €1.34 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €86.81 ($97.54). The company had a trading volume of 3,734,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €83.63 and a 200 day moving average of €77.61. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

