Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

