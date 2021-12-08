David A. R. Dullum Buys 3,000 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GAIN stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $554.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

