Davinci Coin (DAC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Davinci Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Davinci Coin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $187,146.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Davinci Coin has traded down 47.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010624 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00128780 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00595744 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

