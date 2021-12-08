DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $183,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

