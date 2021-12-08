DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $142.70 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIKE were worth $142,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

