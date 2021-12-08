DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $308.62 Million Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293,484 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.79% of Stellantis worth $308,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,165,000. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,743 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 22.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,671,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of STLA opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

