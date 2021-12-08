Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 116,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

