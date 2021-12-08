Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.59 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

