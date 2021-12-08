DerivaDAO One Day Volume Hits $1.64 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $121.25 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.