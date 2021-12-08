Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

SJR opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.