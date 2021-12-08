Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ivy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXLG. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

