Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €18.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.22) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.19% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.57 ($14.12).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.46 ($10.63) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.24 and a 200-day moving average of €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

