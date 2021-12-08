Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $48.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

BIG opened at $44.91 on Monday. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $142,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

