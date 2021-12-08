Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 63

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 63 ($0.84) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 47.53 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.25.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

