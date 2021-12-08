Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

