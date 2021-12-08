Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,550.86

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,550.86 ($47.09) and traded as high as GBX 4,017.50 ($53.28). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 4,016 ($53.26), with a volume of 3,523,293 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($57.02) to GBX 4,470 ($59.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($63.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.07) to GBX 3,900 ($51.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($58.35) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.33 ($52.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £93.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,683.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,550.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($63.67), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,697,571.46). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.99) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,948.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

