DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Up 1.2%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 29,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 107,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$29.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10.
In other DIAGNOS news, Director Vincent Duhamel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,000 shares of company stock worth $66,300 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $18,920.
About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.