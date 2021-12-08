DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Up 1.2%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 29,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 107,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$29.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIAGNOS news, Director Vincent Duhamel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,000 shares of company stock worth $66,300 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $18,920.

About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

