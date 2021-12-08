DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Buys $25,038,100.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

