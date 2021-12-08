Diego Rotsztain Buys 1,214 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNEX opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

