Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $1.12 million and $3,403.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00212787 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.