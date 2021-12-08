DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.86 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $410.86 million and $3.86 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00287583 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

