DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -28.49% -41.73% -21.70% LivePerson -19.73% -33.52% -8.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.07 -$11.30 million ($0.49) -4.39 LivePerson $366.62 million 7.03 -$107.59 million ($1.29) -28.25

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00 LivePerson 0 3 8 0 2.73

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 95.35%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 95.59%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LivePerson beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

