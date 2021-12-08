Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $38.21

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $34.06. Discovery shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

