Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.88) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON DFCH opened at GBX 55 ($0.73) on Monday. Distribution Finance Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £98.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.

About Distribution Finance Capital

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

