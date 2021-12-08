DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

