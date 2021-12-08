DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

