Donaldson Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $57.97 on Monday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

