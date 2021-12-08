Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 316,486 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $156.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.