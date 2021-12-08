Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 21 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,800.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

