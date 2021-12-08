Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 220 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

Linde stock opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

