DOWCOIN Price Tops $0.0007 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 278.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $7,775.29 and $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 140.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.00341703 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010491 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $728.30 or 0.01465291 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

