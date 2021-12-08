Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 1,705,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

