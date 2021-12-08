Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.98 and last traded at $58.90. Approximately 3,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,356,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

