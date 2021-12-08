Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.98 and last traded at $58.90. Approximately 3,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,356,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
