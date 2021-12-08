DoYourTip (DYT) Market Cap Achieves $718,598.83

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $718,598.83 and $32,196.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 65.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00325941 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010301 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $733.47 or 0.01493204 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

