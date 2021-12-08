Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00225331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.