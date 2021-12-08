Dreamcoin (DRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $29,080.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058370 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,682,759 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.