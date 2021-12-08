DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.80 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRRX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.18.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

