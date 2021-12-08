Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.40.

TSE:DND traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,724. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$33.52 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.43.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

