Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.20.

TSE:DND opened at C$46.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.38. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$33.52 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -243.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

