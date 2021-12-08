Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Shares of EIC stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
