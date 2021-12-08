East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $115.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of EWBC opened at $79.26 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 516,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $6,321,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 246,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

