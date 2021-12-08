Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EVN opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.