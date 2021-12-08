Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years.
NYSE EVN opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
