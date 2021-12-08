ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $11.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.03.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.