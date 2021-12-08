Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.63

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 723 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

