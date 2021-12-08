EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 110 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

OKTA stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $233.83. 11,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,016. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

