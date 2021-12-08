EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,634. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

