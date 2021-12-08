EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in RH were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 25.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

