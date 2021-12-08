Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electromed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

