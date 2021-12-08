Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.77.

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

